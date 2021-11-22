Azerbaijan, Greece eye energy cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Greek ambassador Nikolaos Piperigkos have discussed bilateral energy cooperation.

At the meeting, Shahbazov stressed bilateral cooperation as part of the global energy project - the Southern Gas Corridor.

He underlined the successful continuation of cooperation with Greece, as a buyer of the Shah Deniz 2 gas via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Moreover, Greece's participation in all sessions of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was highly appreciated.

The parties discussed proposals on holding the next session of the joint commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece in economic, industrial, and technological spheres. They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that in the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan exported 4.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $1.4 billion to Europe. Of the total volume of exported natural gas, 501.7 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $163.7 million were exported to Greece.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Greece amounted to $176 million in January-September 2021. In addition, the trade volume between the two countries totaled $536.9 million in 2020.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, the TANAP and TAP. Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on December 31, 2020.