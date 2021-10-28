Azerbaijan sees significant growth in investment in capital market

By Trend

Investments in the capital market have grown significantly in Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2021, Deputy Director of the Capital Markets Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Ismayilov said at an event dedicated to the placement of bonds of the Bravo supermarket chain at the Baku Stock Exchange, Trend reports.

According to Ismayilov, not only the number of shareholders has grown, but also the number of issuers in the market.

"The CBA as a regulator attaches great importance to corporate securities, and in accordance with the strategic plan, we are preparing a legal basis for the market in order to realize the strategic goals," Ismayilov added.



