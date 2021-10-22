Azerbaijani SME agency ready to fully support alternative energy dev't

By Trend

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) will implement grant programs in the regions and is ready to provide comprehensive support to the development of alternative energy in the country, Chairman of the board of the agency Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark during an event in Baku dedicated to the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Glasgow (Scotland).

According to Mammadov, within the framework of national priorities until 2030, the agency is ready to provide comprehensive support for the development of alternative energy in Azerbaijan.

“We support local companies in green energy development, waste recycling and other activities,” he said.