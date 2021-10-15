Several banks in Azerbaijan suspend accepting USD banknotes via ATMs

By Trend

ATMs belonging to a number of banks in Azerbaijan have suspended the acceptance of banknotes in US dollars due to the presence of counterfeit banknotes in circulation, Trend reports on Oct. 14 referring to some media publications.

The spokesperson for the local Kapital Bank Parviz Sadraddinov commenting on the publications said that the bank has no problems with accepting cash in dollars in its offices and branches.

The suspension of accepting the USD banknotes at ATMs owned by Kapital Bank is connected with updating the software, he added.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan hasn’t given comments on the issue.