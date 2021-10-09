Azerbaijan invites Germany to invest in industrial parks

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has invited German businessmen for active cooperation and investment in the country’s industrial parks.

This was stated during the visit of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tobias Baumann and the German embassy employees to the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The guests were informed about the industrial parks created in the country, favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, discount mechanisms for residents and provided services.

The delegation was also informed about the Vocational Training Center operating under the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC.

The meeting included a presentation of the activities of industrial parks and the Vocational Training Center.

Additionally, the delegation got acquainted with the Center for Professional Education, as well as with the plant of steel pipes and technical equipment of Azertechnoline LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $817.5 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $659.8 million in January-August 2021.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, provides information services and supports companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF) founded in 1999. With more than 140 member companies (as of April 2020), the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan.