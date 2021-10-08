TANAP capacity to reach 16 bcm in 2022

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) gas pipeline's annual capacity will be increased to 16 billion cubic meters in 2022, the local media have reported.

Some 8.3 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas have been transported via TANAP since its commissioning in June 2018 until late 2020, the reports said.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, the TANAP and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

TANAP is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TAP. The pipeline has strategic importance as it allows the Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe.

The capacity of the pipeline is planned to be increased up to 23 billion cubic meters by 2023, 31 billion cubic meters by 2026, and at the final stage 60 billion cubic meters.