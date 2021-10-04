Azerbaijani agrarian agency ready to co-op with int’l organizations

By Trend

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate with international organizations in ensuring sustainable entrepreneurship, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency Leyla Mammadova said during the Japan-Azerbaijan Investment Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Mammadova, the issuance of preferential loans and subsidies to entrepreneurs continues in Azerbaijan.

"These funds are issued for the purpose of purchasing machinery and other necessary equipment, ensuring sustainable entrepreneurship. The Agrocredit and Development Agency is ready to cooperate in this direction with international organizations. Also, we integrate foreign experience into the country to increase the efficiency of doing business at the expense of the state budget," she said.

In addition, Mammadova stressed that in 2020, as a result of the work carried out by the Agency and the issuance of concessional loans, thousands of new jobs were opened.