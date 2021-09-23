Several large companies under Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation liquidated

By Trend

A number of companies subordinate to the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC have been liquidated in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept.23 citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the service, the liquidated companies are Azershushetara LLC, Azertutun, Baki Ayaqqabi, Mingachevir Izolit, Shaki Heyvandarliq, Shaki Karpij Istehsali OJSC, Shaki Ipak Istehsali OJSC, Shaki At ve Sud Mahsullari, and Azerpambiq OJSC.

Within two months, creditors can submit their claims to the address: Gadirli Street 125, Yasamal district, Baku, AZ1006.

The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC was established on the basis of the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 6, 2017.