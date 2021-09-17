Azerbaijan records surge in tourist visits for August 2021

By Trend

The number of tourists who visited Azerbaijan in August 2021 surged on annual basis, Trend reports on Sept.17 referring to the State Tourism Agency’s report.

According to the agency, this figure amounted to 77,119, up by 145 percent compared to the same month of 2020. At the same time, this is 79 percent below the pre-pandemic year’s level. So, in August 2020, 31,434 tourists visited the country against 361,359 tourists in the same month of 2019.

The tourist inflow to Azerbaijan from January through August 2021 decreased by 32 percent compared to the same period of last year.

In August of this year, the largest number of tourists who visited the country accounted for Russia, Turkey, Iran, Georgia, and the UAE. So, 25,499 people came from Russia, 21,139 from Turkey, 10,650 from Iran, 5,967 from Georgia, and 1,609 from the UAE.

Besides, in August, the tourist inflow was less than in June and July this year by 156 percent and 197 percent, respectively.