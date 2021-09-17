Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye to expand co-op in crop production

By Trend

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov met with the chairman of the board of GRAND-AGRO Invitro LLC Taleh Zeynalov, Trend reports citing Dunyo news agency.

As part of the meeting, an introductory tour was organized for the ambassador to the laboratory and greenhouses of the Azerbaijani company, which specialize in the selection and breeding of new varieties of seedlings.

The parties, having exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation in the field of crop production, agreed to carry out a set of measures aimed at establishing contacts between GRAND-AGRO Invitro LLC and the relevant structures of Uzbekistan.

Within the framework of this activity, it is planned to initiate an exchange of delegations of the two countries.