Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.057 manat (1.5 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,070.695 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Aug. 30
3,087.06
Sept. 6
3,104.64
Aug. 31
3,085.29
Sept. 7
3,096.652
Sept. 1
3,084.62
Sept. 8
3,055.85
Sept. 2
3,079.76
Sept. 9
3,039.75
Sept. 3
3,079.95
Sept. 10
3,056.583
Average weekly
3,083.336
Average weekly
3,070.695
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 0.9749 manat (2.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.417 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Aug. 30
40.9692
Sept. 6
42.075
Aug. 31
40.9122
Sept. 7
41.9064
Sept. 1
40.6297
Sept. 8
41.3445
Sept. 2
41.0079
Sept. 9
40.6611
Sept. 3
40.6583
Sept. 10
41.1001
Average weekly
40.8355
Average weekly
41.417
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 72.74 manat (4.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,706.035 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Aug. 30
1,724.4
Sept. 6
1,741.63
Aug. 31
1,713.75
Sept. 7
1,740.137
Sept. 1
1,723.44
Sept. 8
1,711.05
Sept. 2
1,697.45
Sept. 9
1,668.47
Sept. 3
1,708.42
Sept. 10
1,668.89
Average weekly
1,713.492
Average weekly
1,706.035
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 356.66 manat (8.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,977.24 manat, which is 4.4 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Aug. 30
4,126.86
Sept. 6
4,132.53
Aug. 31
4,219.49
Sept. 7
4,103.409
Sept. 1
4,208.39
Sept. 8
4,042.75
Sept. 2
4,146.35
Sept. 9
3,831.64
Sept. 3
4,100.31
Sept. 10
3,775.87
Average weekly
4,160.28
Average weekly
3,977.24