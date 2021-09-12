TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

12 September 2021 [11:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.057 manat (1.5 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,070.695 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold


Aug. 30

3,087.06

Sept. 6

3,104.64

Aug. 31

3,085.29

Sept. 7

3,096.652

Sept. 1

3,084.62

Sept. 8

3,055.85

Sept. 2

3,079.76

Sept. 9

3,039.75

Sept. 3

3,079.95

Sept. 10

3,056.583

Average weekly

3,083.336

Average weekly

3,070.695

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 0.9749 manat (2.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.417 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver


Aug. 30

40.9692

Sept. 6

42.075

Aug. 31

40.9122

Sept. 7

41.9064

Sept. 1

40.6297

Sept. 8

41.3445

Sept. 2

41.0079

Sept. 9

40.6611

Sept. 3

40.6583

Sept. 10

41.1001

Average weekly

40.8355

Average weekly

41.417

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 72.74 manat (4.2 percent).


Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,706.035 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum


Aug. 30

1,724.4

Sept. 6

1,741.63

Aug. 31

1,713.75

Sept. 7

1,740.137

Sept. 1

1,723.44

Sept. 8

1,711.05

Sept. 2

1,697.45

Sept. 9

1,668.47

Sept. 3

1,708.42

Sept. 10

1,668.89

Average weekly

1,713.492

Average weekly

1,706.035

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 356.66 manat (8.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,977.24 manat, which is 4.4 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium


Aug. 30

4,126.86

Sept. 6

4,132.53

Aug. 31

4,219.49

Sept. 7

4,103.409

Sept. 1

4,208.39

Sept. 8

4,042.75

Sept. 2

4,146.35

Sept. 9

3,831.64

Sept. 3

4,100.31

Sept. 10

3,775.87

Average weekly

4,160.28

Average weekly

3,977.24

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/209853.html

Print version

Views: 8

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also