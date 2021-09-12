Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.057 manat (1.5 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,070.695 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 30 3,087.06 Sept. 6 3,104.64 Aug. 31 3,085.29 Sept. 7 3,096.652 Sept. 1 3,084.62 Sept. 8 3,055.85 Sept. 2 3,079.76 Sept. 9 3,039.75 Sept. 3 3,079.95 Sept. 10 3,056.583 Average weekly 3,083.336 Average weekly 3,070.695

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 0.9749 manat (2.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.417 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Aug. 30 40.9692 Sept. 6 42.075 Aug. 31 40.9122 Sept. 7 41.9064 Sept. 1 40.6297 Sept. 8 41.3445 Sept. 2 41.0079 Sept. 9 40.6611 Sept. 3 40.6583 Sept. 10 41.1001 Average weekly 40.8355 Average weekly 41.417

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 72.74 manat (4.2 percent).





Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,706.035 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Aug. 30 1,724.4 Sept. 6 1,741.63 Aug. 31 1,713.75 Sept. 7 1,740.137 Sept. 1 1,723.44 Sept. 8 1,711.05 Sept. 2 1,697.45 Sept. 9 1,668.47 Sept. 3 1,708.42 Sept. 10 1,668.89 Average weekly 1,713.492 Average weekly 1,706.035

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 356.66 manat (8.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,977.24 manat, which is 4.4 percent more compared to the previous week.