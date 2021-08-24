Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan increases

By Trend

Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan from January through July 2021 amounted to $586.89 million, which is 9.17 percent, or $49.34 million, more than the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the report of the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

During this period, Georgia's imports from Azerbaijan amounted to $291.55 million, which is 1.8 percent less than a year earlier. The share of Azerbaijan in the total Georgian import amounted to 5.6 percent.

In January-July, Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $295.34 million, which is 22.7 percent more than the same period last year. The share of Azerbaijan in the total Georgian export was 13 percent.

The balance of trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan during this period remained positive - at the level of $3.79 million.