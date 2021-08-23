Azerbaijan launches new generation communication technology

By Azernews





By Vafa ?smayilova

The Aztelecom LLC under the Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry has upgraded stations of the Alcatel 1000 S-12 type to ensure high-quality international and long-distance telephone communications and switched to the IP multimedia subsystem technology that meets modern standards (new generation communications).

The work on the transition to new stations began in 2019.

"Over the years, new stations have been successfully installed and tested in Baku and Yevlakh region, after which they were put into operation," the ministry said.

It noted that the transition to IMS technology will allow LLC subscribers to use better quality telephone services. The message also says that the ICT sector is one of the fastest-growing in Azerbaijan.

"To ensure sustainable, safe, and high-quality access of citizens to the information and telecommunication network in regions, townships, and villages of Azerbaijan, work is underway to create new infrastructure, introduce modern technologies and provide new equipment," the ministry added.