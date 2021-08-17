Azerbaijan to continue developing national antivirus software on 'cloud' technologies

By Trend

Further development of the national antivirus software will continue on "cloud" technologies, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, the Computer Emergency response Team (CERT) of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

The CERT noted that the development of software, first of all, will be based on the analysis of behavioral data and "cloud" technologies.

The team said it plans to develop a national "antivirus" based on advanced solutions and international standards.

Though, the structure did not rule out that the current version of the project could be frozen and the creation of a new anti-virus program based on other (new) technologies began.

The current version of the solution operates on the basis of classical technologies for recognizing and detecting computer threats, the CERT message said.

The CERT also announced the successful completion of the licensing stage for the anti-virus software.

"In the future, after the development of the final version of the software, if a decision is made to launch the paid version, there is a plan to obtain an appropriate license for its sale," the message said.

As the CERT added, an important aspect for the development of the Azerbaijani anti-virus program is the formulation of national experience and the training of experts in this area.