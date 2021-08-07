TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

07 August 2021 [12:01] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 26

1.7

Aug. 2

1.7

July 27

1.7

Aug. 3

1.7

July 28

1.7

Aug. 4

1.7

July 29

1.7

Aug. 5

1.7

July 30

1.7

Aug. 6

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0086 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0155. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0049 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 26

2.0023

Aug. 2

2.0183

July 27

2.0067

Aug. 3

2.0195

July 28

2.0095

Aug. 4

2.0179

July 29

2.0154

Aug. 5

2.0122

July 30

2.0193

Aug. 6

2.0097

Average weekly

2.0106

Average weekly

2.0155

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.


The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 26

0.023

Aug. 2

0.0232

July 27

0.0231

Aug. 3

0.0233

July 28

0.0231

Aug. 4

0.0233

July 29

0.0231

Aug. 5

0.0233

July 30

0.0232

Aug. 6

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0231

Average weekly

0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0016 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0021 manat (1.1 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 26

0.1987

Aug. 2

0.2009

July 27

0.1986

Aug. 3

0.2034

July 28

0.1986

Aug. 4

0.2021

July 29

0.1987

Aug. 5

0.2003

July 30

0.2007

Aug. 6

0.1993

Average weekly

0.1991

Average weekly

0.2012


