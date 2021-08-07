Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 26
1.7
Aug. 2
1.7
July 27
1.7
Aug. 3
1.7
July 28
1.7
Aug. 4
1.7
July 29
1.7
Aug. 5
1.7
July 30
1.7
Aug. 6
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0086 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0155. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.0049 (0.2 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 26
2.0023
Aug. 2
2.0183
July 27
2.0067
Aug. 3
2.0195
July 28
2.0095
Aug. 4
2.0179
July 29
2.0154
Aug. 5
2.0122
July 30
2.0193
Aug. 6
2.0097
Average weekly
2.0106
Average weekly
2.0155
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0002 (0.9 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 26
0.023
Aug. 2
0.0232
July 27
0.0231
Aug. 3
0.0233
July 28
0.0231
Aug. 4
0.0233
July 29
0.0231
Aug. 5
0.0233
July 30
0.0232
Aug. 6
0.0232
Average weekly
0.0231
Average weekly
0.0233
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0016 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2012. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0021 manat (1.1 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 26
0.1987
Aug. 2
0.2009
July 27
0.1986
Aug. 3
0.2034
July 28
0.1986
Aug. 4
0.2021
July 29
0.1987
Aug. 5
0.2003
July 30
0.2007
Aug. 6
0.1993
Average weekly
0.1991
Average weekly
0.2012