Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull co-op in customs field

Head of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Academy and Cynological Center Gulu Novruzov and Uzbek Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov have discussed cooperation in the customs field between the two countries during the meeting held on August 3.

Novruzov noted that set up in 2014 the Academy currently trains specialists in five specialties and pays special attention to strengthening international cooperation, the use of modern approaches in education, the latest innovations, exchange of experience and students as well as taking important steps to establish business relations with world-renowned universities.

Moreover, speaking about the relations with Uzbek customs authorities and customs education institutions, Novruzov stressed the importance of strengthening these ties.

In turn, Ambassador Ashrafkhanov stated that customs authorities contribute to strengthening of the mutual cooperation.

He recalled that during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Chairman Colonel General Safar Mehtiyev, fruitful discussions were held to further develop the existing relations between the two countries.

Touching upon reforms in Azerbaijan’s customs system, the ambassador stated that Azerbaijani customs are equipped with modern equipment and work efficiently.

Additionally, emphasizing the importance of studying and applying the experience of the Azerbaijan Customs Service and the Customs Academy, he stressed the importance of mutual exchange of experience, joint activities, and trainings.

The ambassador also familiarized himself with the activities of the State Customs Committee’s Cynological Center. Set up in 2003, the center has received the status of a regional center of the World Customs Organization in 2015.

It should be noted that the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan increased by 13 percent to $80 million last year despite COVID-19. Presently, 195 Azerbaijani enterprises are represented in Uzbekistan, 69 of which have joint capital and 126 of them have 100 percent Azerbaijani capital.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $47.6 million in the first half of 2021.