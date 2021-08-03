Azerbaijan, Malaysia eye boosting mutual trade turnover

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Malaysia have discussed ways of increasing mutual trade turnover from $120 million.

During the meeting held between Azerbaijan’s National Confederation of Entrepreneurs President Mammad Musayev and Malaysian Ambassador Irfan Davudov, it was noted that there are broad prospects for cooperation in sectors such as information technology, education and tourism.

High on the agenda of the meeting were issues of attracting investors from Malaysia and expanding cooperation with business organizations

The sided reached an agreement to intensify cooperation with Malaysian business support organizations through Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Malaysia and to organize mutual business visits.

It’s worth noting that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Malaysia amounted to $129.5 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $42 million in January-June 2021.