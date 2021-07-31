Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey increases

By Trend

Some 31,904 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey in June 2021, which is by 10.3 times more compared to June 2020, Trend reports on July 30 with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Thus, 1.56 percent accounted for the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in June 2021.

Some 123,513 Azerbaijani citizens visited Turkey from January through June 2021, which is by 3.04 percent less compared to the same period of 2020.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey from January through June 2021 reached 2.16 percent.

According to the ministry, 2.5 million tourists visited Turkey in June 2021, which is by 10.8 times less compared to June 2020.

Some 7.5 million tourists visited Turkey from January through June 2021, which is by 32.11 percent more than in the same period of 2020.