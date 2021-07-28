Economy Minister, Oklahoma governor mull US involvement in reconstruction of liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt have discussed US companies’ involvement in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the ministry’s press service reported on July 27.

Baku has stated that countries from friendly countries would participate in the restoration work being carried out in Karabakh.

Governor Stitt expressed the intention of American companies to participate in projects in Azerbaijan.

High on the agenda of the meeting was also cooperation in energy, including renewable energy sources, agriculture and technology transfer.

Jabbarov noted the development of trade and economic partnership with the US. He spoke about Azerbaijan’s national priorities and objectives for socio-economic development, the digital economy, increasing the role of SMBs in the economy, the strengthening of transport and transit capacity, and the measures taken to improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises.

He also gave information about the logistical opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone was given.

Governor Stitt announced on July 26 that he arrived in Baku for a week-long trip to “promote and expand Oklahoma’s strategic partnerships with Azerbaijan.” He was received by President Ilham Aliyev on July 27.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has developed successful bilateral relations and cooperation with various US states, including Oklahoma (cooperating since the early 2000s). Oklahoma National Guard and the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry have been cooperating for about 20 years.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the US amounted to $260.2 million in the first half of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $660.8 million in 2020.