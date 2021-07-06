Air Arabia to launch Abu Dhabi-Baku flight

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Emirati low-cost airliner Air Arabia will launch direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Azerbaijan's capital Baku from July 15, the airline’s press service has reported.

The flights will be carried out on Airbus A320 planes and twice a week – on Thursdays departure from Abu Dhabi at 11:50 local time, arrival in Baku at 14:55), and Sundays (departure from Baku at 16:15 local time, arrival in Abu -Dhabi at 19:15).

Established in 2003, Air Arabia is the first low-fare airliner in the Middle East. The company operates scheduled services to 170 destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Central Asia and Europe to 22 countries from Sharjah, 28 destinations in 9 countries from Casablanca, Fez, Nador and Tangier, 11 destinations in 8 countries from Ras Al Khaimah, and 6 destinations in 4 countries from Alexandria. Air Arabia's main base is Sharjah International Airport.