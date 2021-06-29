More than 2,000 people from Azerbaijan visited Uzbekistan in 2020

By Trend





The number of people who traveled to Uzbekistan from Azerbaijan in 2020 amounted to 2,200, while the number of Uzbek citizens who traveled to Azerbaijan accounted for 1,400, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the committee, the number of citizens of Uzbekistan who left the country for the CIS countries in 2020 amounted to 1.8 million people, to other foreign countries – 158,200 people. It is noted that 84.7 percent left for the purpose of visiting relatives, 7.9 percent - for recreation and leisure, 5.4 percent - for studies, 1.2 percent - for work needs, and 0.8 percent - for treatment.

At the same time, the number of foreign citizens who arrived in Uzbekistan from the CIS in 2020 amounted to 1.4 million people, or 94.4 percent, from non-CIS countries – 83,800 people, or 5.6 percent.

It is noted that the goal of the largest part of foreign citizens who entered Uzbekistan in 2020 is to visit relatives (87.8 percent). The smallest share of foreign citizens who entered is for recreation and leisure - 8.6 percent, treatment - 1 percent, work needs - 1.2 percent, commercial travel - 1.1 percent, and study - 0.3 percent.

It is reported that the largest flow of foreign citizens to Uzbekistan was noted from Kyrgyzstan – 508,000 people (33.8 percent), Kazakhstan – 424,100 people (28.2 percent), Tajikistan – 337,500 people (22.4 percent), Russia – 81,600 people (5.4 percent), Turkmenistan – 60,600 people (4 percent), Azerbaijan – 2,200 people (0.1 percent) and Belarus – 1,600 people (0.1 percent).

The main outflow of citizens of Uzbekistan was noted in Kyrgyzstan - 47.4 percent (947,700 people), Kazakhstan - 26 percent (520,300 people), Tajikistan - 15 percent (299,500 people), Russia - 2.7 percent (53,200 people), Turkmenistan - 0.8 percent (16,600 people), Belarus - 0.2 percent (3,700 people) and Azerbaijan - 0.1 percent (1,400 people).

Moreover, the largest outflow of people from Uzbekistan to foreign countries accounted for Turkey (62,700 people), the United Arab Emirates (29,500 people), Saudi Arabia (27,800 people), South Korea (9,800 people), India (5,400 people), Egypt (4,900 people), Thailand (4,700 people), the US (3,100 people), Germany (1,700 people) and Singapore (1,300 people).