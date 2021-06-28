TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

28 June 2021 [13:22] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $76.13 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.06 (1.4 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $76.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.29.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.4 per barrel last week, increasing by 98 cents (1.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.58.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $72.58 per barrel, growing by $4.61 (6.4 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.74.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.44 per barrel, which is 85 cents (2.22 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.87 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.29.

Oil grade/date

June 21, 2021

June 22, 2021

June 23, 2021

June 24, 2021

June 25, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$75.29

$75.72

$76.59

$76.27

$76.77

$76.13

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan


$74.58

$75.01

$75.86

$75.53

$76.03

$75.40

Urals (EX NOVO)

$71.74

$72.17

$73.16

$72.80

$73.03

$72.58

Brent Dated

$74.29

$74.85

$75.87

$75.77

$76.44

$75.44


