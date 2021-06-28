Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $76.13 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.06 (1.4 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.



Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $76.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.29.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.4 per barrel last week, increasing by 98 cents (1.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.03 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.58.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $72.58 per barrel, growing by $4.61 (6.4 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.16 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.74.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.44 per barrel, which is 85 cents (2.22 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.87 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.29.

Oil grade/date June 21, 2021 June 22, 2021 June 23, 2021 June 24, 2021 June 25, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $75.29 $75.72 $76.59 $76.27 $76.77 $76.13 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$74.58 $75.01 $75.86 $75.53 $76.03 $75.40 Urals (EX NOVO) $71.74 $72.17 $73.16 $72.80 $73.03 $72.58 Brent Dated $74.29 $74.85 $75.87 $75.77 $76.44 $75.44



