Baku–Aghdam train service resumes after 32-year hiatus

The Baku–Aghdam passenger train service has officially resumed after a 32-year suspension, Azernews reports.

The first train departed from Baku Railway Station today at 07:10, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of transportation links to the region.

According to the schedule, the train will operate once a week on Saturdays. It will depart Baku at 07:00 and arrive in Aghdam at 11:53. The return journey from Aghdam is scheduled for 18:20, arriving back in Baku at 22:55.

Passengers can board the train at several stations along the route, including Baku, Bilajari, Ujar, Laki, Yevlakh, Barda, Kocharli, Tezekend, and Aghdam.

The service offers four travel classes: Standard, Standard+, Business, and First Class. Ticket prices start at 12 AZN for travel to stations such as Barda, Kocharli, and Tezekend, while fares to the Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex begin at 12.80 AZN.

This development marks an important step in reconnecting communities and enhancing regional mobility in Azerbaijan.