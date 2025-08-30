Azerbaijan Railways to launch restoration of Nakhchivan’s railway infrastructure

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will soon begin work on restoring the railway infrastructure of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, said Nijat Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the company.

Azernews reports that Guliyev made the remarks at the ceremony marking the launch of the Baku–Aghdam train service.

He noted that railway reconstruction is progressing not only in Garabagh but also in the Eastern Zangazur economic region:

“Design work on the Horadiz–Agbend railway line has been completed by 84%, while 67% of construction and installation work is finished. Currently, earthworks and engineering structures are being built along the 75–106 km section of the line. The project also envisions the construction of stations in Yukhari Marjanli, Shukurbeyli, Soltanli, Gumlaq, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz, and Agbend. In total, 553 engineering structures—including bridges, road crossings, tunnels, galleries, and retaining walls—will be built,” Guliyev said.

He recalled that during President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to the United States, an agreement was reached on building a transport corridor through Armenian territory to directly connect Nakhchivan with the rest of Azerbaijan:

“This historic achievement, which makes the creation of the Zangazur Corridor inevitable, is a strong incentive for our work. We are working intensively to complete the Horadiz–Agbend railway and extend it to the Armenian border as soon as possible,” he emphasized.

Guliyev added that construction has also started in Türkiye on the Kars–Igdir–Aralik–Dilucu railway line, which will connect to the Zangazur Corridor at the Nakhchivan border.

“In this context, restoring Nakhchivan’s railway infrastructure has been declared a top priority by Azerbaijan’s leadership, and we plan to begin this work in the shortest possible time,” he underlined.