Azerbaijan boosts electricity exports to Georgia

Azerbaijan increased electricity exports to neighbouring Georgia by 21 percent, brining the volume of exports to 503.4 million kWh in January-May 2021, Azertag has reported.

Imports of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan to Georgia also saw 10.2 percent increase, reaching 72,000 tons during the reported period. Overall, Georgia imported 428,500 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel in January-May this year. Thus, Azerbaijan met 16.8 percent of Georgia’s diesel fuel needs. Romania became the main supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to Georgia in the first five months of the year.

In the meantime, Georgia imported 678,190 tons of gas worth $100.7 million from Azerbaijan. The value of imports decreased by 19.8 percent, while the volume by 22.7 percent, compared to the same period of last year.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $379 million during the first five months of the year. Of the total turnover, exports amounted to $348.6 million, while imports to $30.3 million. Azerbaijan has become Georgia’s fourth main trade partner, during the reported period, accounting for 8.1 percent of the turnover.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $536.2 million in 2020.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.