Azerbaijani Navy starts drills at Caspian Sea

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces have started two-day drills at the Caspian Sea with the involvement of combat and supply ships, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on June 22.

The aim of the exercises is the protection of energy infrastructures in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and conducting joint combat operations by the naval forces, the ministry said.

The two-stage exercises will focus on improving the skills of commanders and staff in organizing combat operations and managing forces in the battleground.

“At the first stage of the exercises, ships and boats will be prepared for battle and cruise, destroy surface attack means and floating mines of an imaginary enemy, and also organize a universal defense, anchoring in the designated area. At the second stage of the exercises, it is planned to carry out combat missions to prevent terrorist and sabotage activities in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and to aid the wrecked ship”, according to the ministry’s website.

The drills are held in line with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defence and will last until June 23.