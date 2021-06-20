Azerbaijan exempts goods imported for construction of airports in liberated districts from customs duties

By Trend





Goods imported for the construction of airports in Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan have been exempt from customs duties, Trend reports.

To remind, Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, as well as seven adjacent districts (including Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan) were liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov approved the corresponding amendment in the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 91 of April 22, 1998 ‘On the rates of customs duties on export and import operations in Azerbaijan’.

In accordance with the amendment, the ‘List of commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of goods imported for the construction of airports in Fuzuli, Lachin and Zangilan districts‘ was approved.

The list of goods imported for the construction of international airports in Fuzuli, Lachin and Zangilan will be approved by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

The decision enters into force 30 days from the date of its publication and is valid until January 1, 2024.