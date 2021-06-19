FEZs bringing foreign capital inflows to Azerbaijan's economy - Entrepreneurs' Confederation

By Trend





Free economic zones (FEZ) are one of the important links in Azerbaijan's foreign trade strategy, President of the Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Mammad Musayev said, Trend reports.

The confederation president made the remark during an online presentation of the Alat FEZ.

According to Musayev, FEZs also attract capital to Azerbaijan’s economy, as well as expand the range and geography of exports.

“The fact that the North-South and East-West transport corridors pass through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as its proximity to large markets, will increase the economic efficiency of the FEZ and give it the opportunity to serve the markets of Central Asia, Iran, Russia, Turkey and the Middle East,” Musayev said.

In turn, Chairman of the board of the Alat FEZ Valeh Alasgarov spoke about the conditions created on its territory.

"Work has already begun on launching the activities of the Alat FEZ, meetings with investors are being held. We are ready to devote time to every entrepreneur who wants to work with us," he said.