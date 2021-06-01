Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 26.5 pct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of its non-oil exports by $146 million or 26.5 percent during January-April 2021, the Centre for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its May export review.

In the first four months of the year, the volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $6.4 billion, including $697 million in the non-oil sector.

In the list of non-oil exports, cotton yarn ranked first with $96.4 million, followed by gold with $64.6 million and tomatoes with $42.3 million.

During the reported period, non-oil goods worth $216.2 million were exported to Turkey, $188.5 million to Russia, $68.2 million to Switzerland, $53.5 million to Georgia and $23 million to the U.S.

In April 2021, Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to $3.2 billion, while exports in the non-oil sector amounted to $195.4 million.

The top three countries in terms of non-oil products export in April were Russia with $58.7 million, Turkey with $53.2 million and Switzerland with $23.3 million. In addition, cotton yarn ranked first in the non-oil sector export in the reported month with $27.8 million, followed by gold with $21.2 million and tomatoes with $21 million.

Moreover, in the first four months of the year, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to $131.5 million, cotton fibre to $97 million, aluminium and aluminium products to $53 million, ferrous metals and their products to $31.4 million, cotton yarn to $15.2 million, sugar to $13.3 million, chemical products to $13.1 million, oil to $11.2 million, alcoholic and soft drinks to $5.1 million, and tea to $3 million.

Furthermore, the review notes that the volume of transactions carried out by foreigners on bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 28.3 million ($16.6M) in January-April. In addition, some 162,900 foreigners and stateless persons from 134 countries visited Azerbaijan during the first four months of the year, which is by 3.3 times less than during the same period of 2020.

The export review also provided information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal in April 2021. Thus, the portal received orders in the amount of $33 million. In addition, in January-April 2021 Azexport.az received export orders for $164.2 million. It should be noted that from January 2017 to April 30, 2021, the portal received export orders worth $2.3 billion from 145 countries.

Additionally, the value of the non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in May this year amounted to $15.3 million. From 2017 to May 2021, the value of goods and products exported through the Single Window Export Support Centre was $553 million.

The export review aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.