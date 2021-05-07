Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan fluctuate

By Trend





The prices of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on May 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10.8885 manat or $6.405 (0.36 percent) and made up 3,040.314 manat or $1,788.42 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1155 manat or 0.06 cents (0.26 percent) and amounted to 45.0258 manat ($26.48).

The price of platinum decreased by 25.721 manat or $15.13 (1.22 percent) and equaled 2,082.143 manat ($1,224.79).

The price of palladium decreased by 40.596 manat or $23.88 (0.8 percent) and stood at 5,056.446 manat ($2,974.38).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 92.514 manat or $54.42 (3.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 2.6844 manat or $1.57 (6.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 23.613 manat or $13.89 (1.1 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 541.4075 manat or $318.475 (12 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 145.2565 manat or $85.445 (5 percent), silver grew by 19.4291 manat or $11.42 (75.9 percent), platinum increased by 776.6875 manat or $456.875 (59.5 percent) and palladium increased by 1,966.9595 manat or $1,157.035 (63.7 percent).