Road infrastructure restoration underway in liberated lands

Large-scale construction work to restore the road infrastructure on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is underway, the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads has reported.

The Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin and Khanlig-Gubadly highways are among the road infrastructure projects being implemented.

The Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin road, which starts from the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor section of the Khudaferin reservoir, will be 66 km long. It is also planned to build a new highway with a length of 17 km from Khanlig settlement to Gubadli town.

Under the presidential order, both roads will be built in view of Karabakh's development plan.

The highways will have four lanes and correspond to the first technical category.

The construction has already begun on the Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway section beginning from the Khudaferin reservoir and ending with the Khanlig settlement. The construction is carried out jointly with the Turkiyenin Polat Yol Yapi San.ve Tic. Company.

Moreover, a camp was built near Khanlig settlement to speed up the construction on the territory where an asphalt concrete plant, an office for workers, a special area for vehicles, mechanisms and their maintenance, a canteen and recreation areas will be located.

The new highways will pass through Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin regions, and cover more than 30 settlements.

This highway project is part of the unified transport concept of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the restoration and reconstruction work on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.