CBA to issue banknotes depicting liberated lands

By Trend





Based on the fact that the development of design and the issuance of national banknotes into circulation is carried out exclusively by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), a wide range of commemorative currency units and banknotes are planned to be put into circulation during 2021, the CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports.

Rustamov made the statement during a press conference on Jan.29.

“We’re not talking about the issue of a 500-manat banknote into circulation, and the information disseminated on social networks on this matter is false,” the chairman emphasized.

Rustamov said that most likely new banknotes will be dedicated to each Azerbaijani district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“We will also issue a commemorative sign reflecting the colorful slogan ‘One Nation, Two States’. We’ll try to complete this work by the first anniversary of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War,” the CBA chairman added.