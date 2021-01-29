Issues related to natural gas discussed in Azerbaijan

By Trend

A video-format meeting chaired by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov dedicated to the existing problems in the field of gas, including the rules for the effective and safe use of gas was held on January 28, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on Jan. 28.

The ways of solving existing problems were discussed and relevant instructions were given at the meeting.

The management of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, as well as the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR and Azerigas Production Union attended the meeting.



