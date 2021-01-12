ADY Express starts export-oriented cargo transportation via BTK

By Azernews





ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railway CJSC, has started transporting export-oriented cargo via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway for the first time, the company has reported.

The cargo was delivered from Baku to Payas station in Turkey.

t should be noted that ADY Express’s one of the main activities is the export of goods into foreign markets. Thus, the company managed to transport metal structures produced by Baku Steel Company to Turkey for the first time via this railway.

The metal structures were loaded into semi-cars provided by the company and delivered to Akhalkalaki station. Hereby, the cargo transferred to the wagons of the Turkish railways continued on its way.

Overall, it is planned to transport 5,000 tons of metal structures by 75 wagons. Of which, the first 15 wagons have already been delivered, and another part of the cargo is on the way.

Moreover, it is planned to continue transportation of such cargo along Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

During the last year, ADY Express transported a total of 49,739 tons of cargo via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Of the total transported cargo, 97 percent were transit cargo and 3 percent imported cargo. In addition, in 2019 the company transported 25,722 tons of cargo via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of exceptional importance for turning Azerbaijan into a regional transport corridor. The agreement on the construction of the railway, which was put into operation in 2017, was signed during the meeting in Tbilisi by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in 2007.

The 828- kilometer Baku Tbilisi Kars railway stretch from the Azeri coast of the Caspian Sea to the Georgian capital, and from there to Turkey, connecting the country’s extensive railway system and thus gaining access to European borders.

As of today Baku-Tbilisi-Kars cargo turnover is 6 million tons, passenger turnover is 1 million people. In the future, it may be increased to 3 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to high demand for railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase the volume of transit cargo passing through the country.