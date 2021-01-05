Azerbaijan resumes radio, TV broadcasting in liberated Shusha

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has resumed radio and TV broadcasting in its liberated Shusha city after 28 years of Armenian occupation, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has reported.

The work of the Shusha Radio and Television Station (RTYS) was resumed as of January 1 and that station has already stared broadcasting in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

A digital TV broadcasting equipment, antenna-feeder system and main equipment for satellite reception of 10 TV channels have been installed and put into operation at the station by the Production Association “Radio and Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications” under the ministry.

TV channels “AzTV”, "M?d?niyy?t" TV, "?dman Az?rbaycan" TV, "?ctimai" TV, "CBC" TV, "CBC Sport", "Real" TV, "X?z?r" TV, "Azad Az?rbaycan" TV and "ARB- 24" are already being broadcast in the Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda regions and in nearby settlements.

Additionally, radio “Azerbaijan” and FM-radio “?ctimai” in stereo mode cover Shusha, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Yevlakh cities and Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda, Goychay regions, and in nearby settlements.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s historic Shusha city in Nagorno-Karabakh. The working group, which will initially number up to 60 people, have been given relevant instructions with the involvement of specialist from various fields. It is planned to conduct an initial assessment and inventory of the current state of infrastructure, land and other properties in Shusha.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these fund will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Shusha was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, and was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.



