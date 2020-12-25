Another Turkish cargo to be transited via Port of Baku to China

By Trend

The second freight train with Turkey's export goods departed from Istanbul, a source in the Azerbaijan Railway CJSC’s affiliate ADY Container LLC said, Trend reports.

According to the company, the operators of the second export train, which departed via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, are also members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium (TMTM) - ADY Container (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia) and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey).

Thus, moving along the route Istanbul (the Marmaray tunnel) - Kosekoy - Ankara - Sivas - Kars, the train will arrive at the Georgian station Akhalkalaki, and then joining the foreign transport network will leave Georgia in the direction of Azerbaijan.

The container train will be transited by ADY Container-operated feeder vessel through Port Of Baku to Kazakhstan and then to the city of Xi'an in China.

“This logistical product is mainly a joint project of Pacific Eurasia Logistics and ADY Container,” said the company.

The total length of the route of the train loaded with 42 containers with refrigerators made in Turkey is 8,693 kilometers (two continents, two seas, and five countries).

The estimated travel time is 12 days.

On December 4 of this year, the first freight train with export goods from Turkey to China was sent along a similar route.

In November 2019, the first freight train was sent from China to Europe in transit through Turkey, which proceeded through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.