Azerbaijani farmers to be able to use subsidies remaining on their cards - ministry

By Trend

Azerbaijani farmers will be able to use the subsidies remaining on their cards in 2021, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency for under the ministry noted that the farm card must be active so that farmers can use the residual funds on it next year.

“If a farmer took a farm card opened in his name from a bank and activated it, then he can use the funds remaining on the card next year. If the card is not activated, the funds will be debited from it,” said the agency.

For this reason, the agency addresses the farmers and encourages them to activate the card opened in their name by taking it from the bank.