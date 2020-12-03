Azercosmos exports services worth $37.8m in Jan-Oct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has exported services worth $37.8 million to 30 countries in the world during the period of January-October 2020, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for November.

It was noted that the company’s revenues from export amounted to 90 percent of its total revenues.

Moreover, in October, the company exported services worth $6.9 million to 21 countries.

The main countries to which Azercosmos exported its services were the U.S., UK, France, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that one of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. In addition, Azercosmos has successfully passed all stages of the certification program of the World Teleport Association and received the Tier 4 certificate, which signify 99.9 percent reliability and security for teleportation services, technical infrastructure and business processes on the company.

According to the 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreement with various organizations such as Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via fiber-optic network.

Established in 2010, the Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.