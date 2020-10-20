180 business entities damaged in Armenian attacks on civilian infrastructure

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Many businesses and enterprises have been severely damaged in Armenia’s recent attacks on Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure since September 27.

According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Economy Minstry,180 business entities from Ganja, Naftalan, Tartar, Fuzuli, Beylagan, Barda, Aghdam, Jabrayil and Aghjabadi regions received serious damages as a result of Armenian attacks.

State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry and Small and Medium Business Development Agency visited Horadiz city in Fuzuli district and Beylagan regio to familiarize themselves with the damage caused to farms, business facilities, entrepreneurs, study their needs, and obtain information about the necessary and urgent obligations.

It was noted that measures are currently being taken to collect and process relevant information in order to determine the damage caused to the business.

Crop and catering facilities, mainly cattle breeding and trade facilities, were affected. At the same time, some farmers are currently unable to harvest as the Armenian forces are firing at civilian settlements.

Additionally, it should be noted that representatives of Agency will visit other cities and regions to study the damage caused to businesses affected by the Armenian provocation on site.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Sixty civilians have been killed and 270 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27. Moreover, 1,704 houses and 90 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 327 civilian facilities were severely damaged.

Additionally, many historical monuments in Fuzuli and Ganja regions have been seriously damaged as a result of the Armenian shelling of Azerbaijani settlements. Thus, an Orthodox Church was among the buildings damaged during Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second largest city on October 11. As result of the attack, Sheikh Baba mausoleum, an architectural monument of national importance was seriously damaged. On October 4, the Armenian armed forces significantly affected Men's gymnasium in Ganja, taken under state protection. At the same time, a shell that fell near the historical site posed a serious threat to the Imamzade Sanctuary Complex.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.







