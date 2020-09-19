Baku Stock Exchange includes AzerGold's bonds in listing

By Trend

The shares of Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC worth $20 million were included in the listing of the standard market segment on September 18, 2020, according to the decision of the Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to the BSE.

“The placement of the first tranche of bonds in the amount of $10 million will be carried out by a competitive auction at the BSE. The start date of the placement will be announced to investors on the official website of the exchange at least two business days in advance,” said the BSE.

The BSE said that the face value of AzerGold’s bonds, which can be purchased by a wide range of persons, is $100, the annual interest rate is 4 percent.

The term of maturity of bonds is 3 years.

The placement underwriter is the PASHA Capital Investment Company CJSC.