Self-employed SMEs in Azerbaijan provided state support in business planning

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) provides support for the preparation of business plans to individuals involved in the self-employment program in cooperation with the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the agency told Trend.

According to the agency, from August through September 2020, specialists from the Khachmaz Center for Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development and ‘SMB Friends’ on the Guba-Khachmaz economic region provided consulting services on drawing up business plans to over 70 citizens from the Khachmaz, Guba, and Gusar districts.

As the agency said, in the coming days, via the self-employment program, citizens from Siyazan and Shabran districts will also be provided with the support for drawing up the business plans.

The agency noted that following the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated July 25, 2020, persons registered in the local structures of the State Employment Service as unemployed, applicants and involved in the self-employment program due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in 2020 will be provided with materials, equipment, and other property without involvement in training. These funds will be transferred to the abovementioned persons based on their business plans.







