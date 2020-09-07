Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Poland up by 3.7 pct in 1H2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Poland increased by 3.7 percent, amounting to $55.1 million during the period of January-July 2020, Trend reported with the reference to State Customs Committee.

Export of Azerbaijani products to Poland amounted to $2.7 million for the first seven month of the year compared to $2.3 million during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, during the period of January-July 2020, import of Polish products to Azerbaijan increased from $50.8 million in 2019 to $52.3 in 2020.

Export-import ration in foreign trade relations of two countries was 4.9 and 95.1 percent, respectively, in January-July 2020 while this figure was 4.3 and 95.7 percent, respectively, during the same period of 2019. Thus, the share of export of Azerbaijani products to Poland, in the total trade turnover of two countries, increased by 0.6 percent.

It should be noted that Italy was Azerbaijan’s main trading partner in the period between January and July 2020. The trade turnover with Italy accounted for $3.7 billion out of Azerbaijan’s overall trade turnover of $15 billion in the first seven months of the year.

Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were among the three leading countries of the Persian Gulf with which Azerbaijan conducted the most trade operations.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s top trade partners among Organization of Islamic Cooperation were Turkey, Iran and Tunisia. While, Spain, Mexico and Ecuador were the top three countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the most trade transactions from among Spanish-speaking countries.

Likewise, Russia was the leader among Azerbaijan’s trade partners among the CIS countries as well as the country’s third largest trade partner with the volume of trade turnover between the two countries reaching $1.5.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period between January and July 2020. During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, which is 61.46 percent of the total volume of foreign trade. Meanwhile, imports amounted to $5.9 billion.