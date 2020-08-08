Azerbaijan's co-op with GUAM may reach new level

By Trend

Implementation of the strategy for the development of sectoral cooperation of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM with Azerbaijan may reach a new level, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The issue was discussed at the 5th meeting of the GUAM working group on information and communication technologies on the COVID-19 pandemic in an online format.

According to the ministry, the issues of cooperation between member countries in the field of information technology were discussed at the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged experience in the development of the digital economy and information society, as well as innovative ecosystems.

The participants were informed about the measures taken by the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide citizens with high-quality and uninterrupted transport, postal and telecommunication services, including the internet and mobile communications.

In 2020, Azerbaijan is chairing GUAM, an international regional organization founded by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. Cooperation in the field of transport and trade, ICT, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), energy, tourism and a number of other areas were adopted as priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship within the organization.