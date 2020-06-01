TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price climbs in Azerbaijan on June 1

01 June 2020 [14:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on June 1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 20.043 manat and amounted to 2,961.5 manat per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.7206 manat and amounted to 31.092 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 12.776 manat and amounted to 1,437.325 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 42.296 manat and amounted to 3,339.259 manat.

Precious metals

June 1 2020

May 31 2020

Difference:

Gold

XAU

2,961.502

2,941.459

20.043

Silver

XAG

31.092

30.3714

0.7206

Platinum

XPT

1,437.325

1,424.549

12.776

Palladium

XPD

3,339.259

3,296.963

42.296


Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 1)

