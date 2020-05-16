TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

16 May 2020 [16:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.9739 manat ($5.87) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,909.9837 manat ($1,710), which is 0.34 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 4

2,887.646

May 11

-

May 5

2,887.569

May 12

2,891.284

May 6

2,895.058

May 13

2,894.879

May 7

2,876.332

May 14

2,911.131

May 8

2,917.472

May 15

2,942.641

Average weekly

2,900,0098

Average weekly

2,909.9837


Last week, the price of one ounce of silver grew by 0.96518 manat (57 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.5357 manat ($15.61), which is 3.64 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 4

25.4023

May 11

-

May 5

25.1409

May 12

26.3693

May 6

25.5967

May 13

26.3367

May 7

25.4783

May 14

26.3357

May 8

26.2344

May 15

27.2595

Average weekly

25.57052

Average weekly

26.5357


Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum grew by 1.7219 manat ($1.01).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,306.0167 manat ($770), which is 0.13 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 4

1,301.648

May 11

-

May 5

1,304.733

May 12

1,302.693

May 6

1,305.456

May 13

1,307.632

May 7

1,299.319

May 14

1,303.101

May 8

1,310.318

May 15

1,310.641

Average weekly

1,304.2948

Average weekly

1,306.0167


Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium slid by 0.4667 manat (27 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,166.5265 manat ($1,860), which is 0.02 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 4

3,273.044

May 11

-

May 5

3,171.563

May 12

3,229.482

May 6

3,089.487

May 13

3,169.072

May 7

3,095.93

May 14

3,132.922

May 8

3,204.942

May 15

3,134.63

Average weekly

3,166.9932

Average weekly

3,166.5265


(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 16).
URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/193832.html

Print version

Views: 209

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also