Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 9.9739 manat ($5.87) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,909.9837 manat ($1,710), which is 0.34 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 4
2,887.646
May 11
-
May 5
2,887.569
May 12
2,891.284
May 6
2,895.058
May 13
2,894.879
May 7
2,876.332
May 14
2,911.131
May 8
2,917.472
May 15
2,942.641
Average weekly
2,900,0098
Average weekly
2,909.9837
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver grew by 0.96518 manat (57 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.5357 manat ($15.61), which is 3.64 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 4
25.4023
May 11
-
May 5
25.1409
May 12
26.3693
May 6
25.5967
May 13
26.3367
May 7
25.4783
May 14
26.3357
May 8
26.2344
May 15
27.2595
Average weekly
25.57052
Average weekly
26.5357
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum grew by 1.7219 manat ($1.01).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,306.0167 manat ($770), which is 0.13 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 4
1,301.648
May 11
-
May 5
1,304.733
May 12
1,302.693
May 6
1,305.456
May 13
1,307.632
May 7
1,299.319
May 14
1,303.101
May 8
1,310.318
May 15
1,310.641
Average weekly
1,304.2948
Average weekly
1,306.0167
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium slid by 0.4667 manat (27 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,166.5265 manat ($1,860), which is 0.02 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 4
3,273.044
May 11
-
May 5
3,171.563
May 12
3,229.482
May 6
3,089.487
May 13
3,169.072
May 7
3,095.93
May 14
3,132.922
May 8
3,204.942
May 15
3,134.63
Average weekly
3,166.9932
Average weekly
3,166.5265