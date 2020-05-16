Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 4
1.7
May 11
-
May 5
1.7
May 12
1.7
May 6
1.7
May 13
1.7
May 7
1.7
May 14
1.7
May 8
1.7
May 15
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0081 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8388 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 4
1.8595
May 11
-
May 5
1.8533
May 12
1.8372
May 6
1.8428
May 13
1.8437
May 7
1.8357
May 14
1.8377
May 8
1.8433
May 15
1.8369
Average weekly
1.8469
Average weekly
1.8388
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 4
0.0227
May 11
-
May 5
0.0227
May 12
0.0231
May 6
0.0231
May 13
0.0231
May 7
0.0229
May 14
0.0230
May 8
0.0230
May 15
0.0231
Average weekly
0.0228
Average weekly
0.0230
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0039 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2435 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 4
0.2419
May 11
-
May 5
0.2412
May 12
0.2409
May 6
0.24
May 13
0.2431
May 7
0.2358
May 14
0.2440
May 8
0.2393
May 15
0.2462
Average weekly
0.2396
Average weekly
0.2435