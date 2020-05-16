TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

16 May 2020 [16:18] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 4

1.7

May 11

-

May 5

1.7

May 12

1.7

May 6

1.7

May 13

1.7

May 7

1.7

May 14

1.7

May 8

1.7

May 15

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7


The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0081 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8388 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 4

1.8595

May 11

-

May 5

1.8533

May 12

1.8372

May 6

1.8428

May 13

1.8437

May 7

1.8357

May 14

1.8377

May 8

1.8433

May 15

1.8369

Average weekly

1.8469

Average weekly

1.8388


The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 4

0.0227

May 11

-

May 5

0.0227

May 12

0.0231

May 6

0.0231

May 13

0.0231

May 7

0.0229

May 14

0.0230

May 8

0.0230

May 15

0.0231

Average weekly

0.0228

Average weekly

0.0230


The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0039 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2435 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 4

0.2419

May 11

-

May 5

0.2412

May 12

0.2409

May 6

0.24

May 13

0.2431

May 7

0.2358

May 14

0.2440

May 8

0.2393

May 15

0.2462

Average weekly

0.2396

Average weekly

0.2435

