SOCAR takes over use right of 6 fuel distribution stations in Romania

By Trend





Romanian Competition Council has authorized the transaction through which Azerbaijani SOCAR’s Romanian subsidiary SOCAR Petroleum S.A. takes over the use right of six fuel distribution stations currently operated by Aral M.T.B. SRL., Trend reports citing Romanian Competition Council.

“The six fuel distribution stations, located in Arad, Timish and Sibiu counties, are to be operated by SOCAR based on a rental contract. SOCAR Petroleum S.A. is a company belonging to SOCAR Group that operates on the fuel market, both on the retail and wholesale segment and owns a national gas station network. Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts about its compatibility with a normal competitive environment,” reads the message from Romanian Competition Council.

Earlier, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, told Trend that the company intends to expand its business in Romania by renting six filling stations owned by ARAL MTB.

Ahmadov noted that all filling stations of this company are located in places with heavy traffic.

“In order to enter the regions, where there are no filling stations under SOCAR brand name, our company should either buy land plots and build filling stations there, or to rent existing filling stations by rebranding them in accordance with SOCAR standards,” he said.

Currently, SOCAR has 44 filling stations in 21 out of 42 regions in Romania, including Bucharest. The filling stations sell gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas.