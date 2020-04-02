Azerbaijan Banks Association makes statement

By Trend

Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) made a statement based on the announcement by the country's leadership on the priority of protecting public health in Azerbaijan, as well as relevant decisions of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the rapid spread of coronavirus infection in countries around the world, Trend reports.

According to the decision of ABA’s presidium, the validity period of all overdue payment cards should be extended by at least one month, taking into account the capabilities of the internal structure of banks and safety standards.

“The extension of the validity of bank cards will be carried out unilaterally, that is, by banks. So, citizens will not need to visit them,” said the statement.