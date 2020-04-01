Petkim focusing on raw material production for medical supplies amid COVID-19

By Trend

Petkim petrochemical complex of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey is focusing on raw material production for medical supplies amid COVID-19, Trend reports citing SOCAR Turkey.

“In this difficult time due to coronavirus pandemic, Petkim operates uninterruptedly to meet the needs by focusing on the raw material production for medical supplies and packaging,” said the company.

Moreover, Petkim fully meets the demand for raw material for the production of mask and workwear fabric, the company said.

Incorporated in 1965, Petkim maintains its business operations as the first and only integrated petrochemical producer of Turkey. Producing approximately 60 petrochemical products at its production facilities in Aliaga, Izmir, Petkim provides contributions to national industry and production.

SOCAR Turkey acquired and made Petkim focal point of its investments in 2008.

The petrochemical products, produced by Petkim, are used in several industrial branches such as automotive, electrics, electronics, agriculture, packaging, textile, pharmaceutics, paints, construction, detergent and cosmetics.