SOCAR's president visits Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery

By Trend





President of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and the company's management members have visited the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery and got acquainted with measures taken to prevent the threat of a coronavirus pandemic for workers, Trend reports.

"SOCAR's president got acquainted with the preventive measures taken to ensure the smooth operation of the Heydar Aliyev refinery, one of the country's strategic facilities, and expressed satisfaction with them," the report said.

At the entrance to production and office premises, the temperature of people is regularly measured, all conditions for an initial medical examination are created. Like at other SOCAR production facilities, the Heydar Aliyev refinery is regularly disinfected, the workers' contacts with each other are limited. For employees and members of their families, information materials on hygiene rules have been prepared and distributed, which they must follow.

According to the statement of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, along with many other institutions, some SOCAR employees, especially managers, worked on Novruz holidays on a full-time basis. Thus, control over measures taken against the spread of coronavirus at enterprises on holidays is ensured.